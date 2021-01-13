Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

