Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $134.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $144.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.