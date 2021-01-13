Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Up 5.3%

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 123,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 195,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Pandion Therapeutics news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 197,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

