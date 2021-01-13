Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 92,600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,061,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 343,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 642,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

