Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 958 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.