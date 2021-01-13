Parkside Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,035 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

