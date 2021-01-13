Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $18,869,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 4,922.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,943,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

KJAN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,029. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

