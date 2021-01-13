Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 134.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,716.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 113,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. 71,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

