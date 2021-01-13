Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in WPX Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock remained flat at $$9.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.