Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,190,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

