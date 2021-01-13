Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,685,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,780. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.