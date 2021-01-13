Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

