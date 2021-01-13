Parkside Investments LLC Sells 775 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 282,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

