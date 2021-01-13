Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,546 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 657,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,662. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.