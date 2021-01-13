PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.64. 4,127,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

