PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,802,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.64. 4,125,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.