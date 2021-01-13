PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.