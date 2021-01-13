Paytomat Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $844.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $58,123.07 and approximately $844.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00063999 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064197 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.