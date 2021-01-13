PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 188.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

