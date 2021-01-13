PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFLT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.