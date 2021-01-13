PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $858,750.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $894,000.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00.
PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
