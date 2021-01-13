Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $67,945.33 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,218,013 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

