PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 89,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

