Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

