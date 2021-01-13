Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

UNP traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

