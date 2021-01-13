Perpetual Protocol Market Cap Hits $41.18 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00006667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00111895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

