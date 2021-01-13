Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Stolper Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

