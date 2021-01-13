Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $46.50. Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 144,182 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.84.

Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

