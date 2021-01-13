Phoenix Global Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $9.36 million and $207,285.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,435,655,487 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

