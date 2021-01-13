Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) (ASX:PLS) Insider Kenneth Brinsden Acquires 62,620 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) (ASX:PLS) insider Kenneth Brinsden purchased 62,620 shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$62,620.00 ($44,728.57).

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kenneth Brinsden bought 375,793 shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$289,360.61 ($206,686.15).

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kenneth Brinsden sold 600,000 shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$417,000.00 ($297,857.14).

On Thursday, November 19th, Kenneth Brinsden 560,000 shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.21.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

