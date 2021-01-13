Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand Sells 18,994 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $572,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $400,823.72.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00.

Ping Identity stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

