Pinnacle Bank Acquires 587 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

