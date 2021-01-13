Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 2,182,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

