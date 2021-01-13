Pinnacle Bank Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 377,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.