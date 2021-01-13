Pinnacle Bank Has $948,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 444,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

