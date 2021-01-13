Pinnacle Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 876,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,629. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

