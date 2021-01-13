Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

