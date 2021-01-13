Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 538 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

