Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,344. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

