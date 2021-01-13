Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,407,000 after acquiring an additional 482,342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 9,024,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.