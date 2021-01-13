Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.84. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

