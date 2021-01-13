Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.