Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

