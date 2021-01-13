Pivotal Research Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $87.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

