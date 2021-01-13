Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $361,440.36 and approximately $35.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002508 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.