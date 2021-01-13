PlayChip Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $3.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

