Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,600 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,321 shares of company stock worth $8,166,062 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Redfin stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

