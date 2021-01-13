Polianta Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,576.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

