Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Target makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $199.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

