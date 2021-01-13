Polianta Ltd Purchases 1,300 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 108.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

