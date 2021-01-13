Polianta Ltd Sells 1,800 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polianta Ltd lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

